FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Embattled Noble receives interest for oil business - FT
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 12, 2017 / 5:28 AM / 2 months ago

Embattled Noble receives interest for oil business - FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Noble Group is displayed at its office in Hong Kong, China January 22, 2016.Bobby Yip/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd has been approached by potential buyers for its oil business, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Noble has been sounded out by rival trading companies about buying parts of its Americas-focused oil unit but has so far resisted entering into discussions, the FT reported. It did not name any potential buyers. (on.ft.com/2sSDJI1)

Noble had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

A sale of the entire business or part of it would help raise much needed capital at Noble, which has struggled in recent years against a downturn in commodity markets and questions about its accounts by Iceberg Research in 2015. Noble has stood by its accounts.

Last month, Reuters reported that Noble was negotiating with banks to roll over a $2 billion (1.6 billion pounds) credit facility, secured on its inventories and working capital. The facility is due to be rolled over by the end of June.

Hong Kong based-Noble is a major participant in the global physical oil market, trading large physical volumes including crude and refined products. It also has blending and wholesale capabilities in North America and the Caribbean, as well as storage capacity globally, according to the company's website.

Noble shares were trading 3.4 percent higher on Monday. The stock has fallen more than 80 percent so far this year.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.