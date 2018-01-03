FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nomura hires former Barclays banker as Asia head of infra investment banking
Sections
Featured
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
banks
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
brexit
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
iraq
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 3, 2018 / 8:07 AM / 2 days ago

Nomura hires former Barclays banker as Asia head of infra investment banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Japan’s Nomura Holdings (8604.T) has appointed former Barclays (BARC.L) banker Anoop Chaudhry as head of infrastructure and utilities sectors in its investment banking team in Asia excluding Japan, according to an internal memo.

A man holding an umbrella walks in front of a signboard of Nomura Securities outside its branch in Tokyo October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

    Chaudhry worked as group head of Asia Pacific utilities and infrastructure at Barclays, and before that he had worked with global investment banks including Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, said the memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

    A spokesman for Nomura, Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment banking group, declined to comment.

    Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.