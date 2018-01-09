Norsk Hydro can raise aluminium output from Norway plants - CEO

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) can further increase its domestic output on top of the planned restart of a mothballed facility and the production from a recently opened pilot plant, the company’s chief executive told Reuters.

By increasing the power current of its plants, Hydro aims to boost efficiency and cut unit costs, Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said on the sidelines of a conference.

“That’s a good combination,” he added.

He did not go into detail on how this would affect output levels, but added that Hydro has no plan to further raise production at its Qatar aluminium plant.