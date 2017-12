LONDON (Reuters) - The best way forward on resolving the North Korean crisis is to intensify economic pressure on the secretive state, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson shakes hands with Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the Foreign and Commonwealth office in London, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen/Pool

Johnson, speaking alongside Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in London, said military options in North Korea did not look attractive.

Kono said North Korea was the most urgent and important threat faced by international community.