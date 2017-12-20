Canada, U.S. announce January meeting to keep pressure on North Korea

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada and the United States said on Tuesday they will co-host a meeting of foreign ministers in Vancouver in January to demonstrate international solidarity against North Korea’s continued nuclear and missile tests.
Following a meeting with Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the pressure campaign on North Korea would not abate until the country agreed to give up its nuclear ambitions.
Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish