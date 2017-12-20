Canada, U.S. announce January meeting to keep pressure on North Korea

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada and the United States said on Tuesday they will co-host a meeting of foreign ministers in Vancouver in January to demonstrate international solidarity against North Korea’s continued nuclear and missile tests.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland arrive at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Following a meeting with Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the pressure campaign on North Korea would not abate until the country agreed to give up its nuclear ambitions.