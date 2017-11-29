FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Meeting on North Korea crisis to be in Canada after Christmas - source
November 28, 2017 / 11:08 PM / in 2 days

Meeting on North Korea crisis to be in Canada after Christmas - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A planned meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the North Korean crisis is not scheduled to take place before the Christmas break in late December, a Canadian official said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Canada would co-host the meeting with the United States on Canadian soil. At least a dozen foreign ministers will be involved, said the official, who asked to remain anonymous given the sensitivity of the situation.

U.S Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, condemning a North Korean missile test earlier in the day, said the meeting would include South Korea, Japan and other affected nations, to discuss “how the global community can counter North Korea’s threat to international peace.”

Freeland had been discussing North Korea with counterparts in recent months, including those from the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia and China, said the Canadian official.

Canada was a good choice to host a meeting because it was less directly involved in the crisis than the United States, Japan, South Korea or China, said the official.

“There are fewer implications to us convening a constructive conversation,” added the official, saying no decisions on a venue or who would be invited had been made.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Tom Brown

