China Foreign Ministry refers question on North Korea coal imports data to customs office
#World News
September 26, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 23 days ago

China Foreign Ministry refers question on North Korea coal imports data to customs office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it will refer the question of North Korea’s coal imports data for August to the customs office.

Customs data showed China imported coal from North Korea in August for the first time since February, despite U.N. sanctions banning such purchases. It was not immediately clear why shipments had resumed.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang reiterated that China strictly implements U.N. Security Council resolutions imposed on North Korea for its nuclear and missile programmes.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Nick Macfie

