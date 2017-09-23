FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two seismic events in North Korea unlikely man-made - CTBTO
September 23, 2017 / 10:29 AM / a month ago

Two seismic events in North Korea unlikely man-made - CTBTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nuclear proliferation watchdog CTBTO said on Saturday it had detected two seismic events in North Korea on Saturday but they were probably not deliberate explosions in the isolated country.

“Two #Seismic Events! 0829UTC & much smaller @ 0443UTC unlikely Man-made! Similar to ”collapse“ event 8.5 mins after DPRK6! Analysis ongoing,” CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo said in a Twitter post.

China’s earthquake administration said it had detected a magnitude 3.4 earthquake in North Korea that was a “suspected explosion”, while an official at South Korea’s meteorological agency said the initial view was that it was a natural quake.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Edmund Blair

