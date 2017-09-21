China reiterates calls for South Korea to remove THAAD

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors are seen as they arrive at Seongju, South Korea, September 7, 2017. Lee Jong-hyeon/News1 via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated to his South Korean counterpart Beijing’s demand for the removal of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

Wang made the comments during a meeting with Kang Kyung-wha on the sidelines of a United Nations gathering in New York on Wednesday, it added.

South Korea and the United States say THAAD is needed to defend against the threat of North Korea, but China says it will do nothing to reduce tension and its powerful radar system threatens the country’s security.