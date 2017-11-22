South Korea, China to hold summit next month to mend ties

(Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Beijing next month for a summit with China’s Xi Jinping as the two countries seek to mend ties frayed by a year-long spat over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea, Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In addresses the 20th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Three (APT) Commemorative Summit on the sideline of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool

The agreement was made during a meeting between South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, the ministry said.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of an APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam, early this month, during which they agreed to another round of talks in the near future.