South Korean President Moon to visit China December 13-16 - Xinhua
December 6, 2017 / 5:25 AM / a day ago

South Korean President Moon to visit China December 13-16 - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit China from Dec. 13-16, China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In addresses the 20th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Three (APT) Commemorative Summit on the sideline of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool

Xinhua did not give further details but the visit will come at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The two countries are seeking to mend ties frayed by a year-long spat over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea. The anti-missile system was deployed amid growing concern over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait

