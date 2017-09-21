China says peaceful settlement for North Korea issue wanted

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a meeting of the Security Council to discuss peacekeeping operations during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

BEIJING (Reuters) - A peaceful settlement of the North Korean nuclear issue is in line with the common will of the international community, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

Wang and Pence “acknowledged the important consensuses both sides have on the denuclearisation of the peninsula” and agreed to enhance communication over the issue, Xinhua said of the meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting in New York.