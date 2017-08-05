FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China calls for halt to U.S. THAAD deployment in South Korea
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 5, 2017 / 7:52 PM / 2 months ago

China calls for halt to U.S. THAAD deployment in South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - China on Saturday called for a halt to the deployment of the THAAD U.S. anti-missile defence system in South Korea and for relevant equipment to be dismantled, China’s U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi told the U.N. Security Council.

“The deployment of the THAAD system will not bring a solution to the issue of (North Korea‘s) nuclear testing and missile launches,” Liu told the council after it imposed new sanctions on North Korea over two long-range missile launches.

He also urged North Korea to “cease taking actions that might further escalate tensions.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.