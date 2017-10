North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a fruit orchard in Kwail county, South Hwanghae province in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 21, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday that it hoped all sides would exercise restraint over North Korea, after U.S. President Donald Trump warned the North’s foreign minister that he and leader Kim Jong Un “won’t be around much longer”.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.