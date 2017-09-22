FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China calls for restraint when asked about North Korea hydrogen bomb threat
September 22, 2017

China calls for restraint when asked about North Korea hydrogen bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China called on all parties on Friday to exercise restraint after North Korea’s foreign minister was quoted as saying he believes the North could consider conducting a hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific Ocean.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang also told a daily news briefing in Beijing that China opposes unilateral sanctions outside the United Nations framework.

His comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered new sanctions against North Korea on Thursday over its nuclear and missile programs.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait

