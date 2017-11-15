China says envoy to North Korea will exchange views on matters between two countries

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that a senior diplomat travelling to North Korea as a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping will exchange views on matters between the two countries and parties.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing, adding that he was not aware of specific arrangements on who the Chinese envoy, Song Tao, will meet while in the North. He did not specify what matters would be discussed.

The official Xinhua news agency earlier said Song, who heads the ruling Communist Party’s external affairs department, would leave for North Korea on Friday.