China says resurfacing tensions on Korean peninsula regrettable
December 4, 2017 / 6:43 AM / a day ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that after two months of relative calm on the Korean peninsula, the resurfacing of tensions was regrettable.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (not pictured) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wang, speaking to reporters at a joint briefing with his Mongolian counterpart, said that China has an open attitude on solutions to the North Korean nuclear issue, but that parties should be consultative.

In late November, North Korea tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile yet, putting the continental United States within range and increasing pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump to deal with the nuclear-armed nation.

North Korea’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country called Trump “insane” on Sunday and said air drills between the United States and the South would “push the already acute situation on the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war”.

Reporting by Philip Wen, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie

