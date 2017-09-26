FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says war on Korean peninsula will have no winner
September 26, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 23 days ago

China says war on Korean peninsula will have no winner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang points out a reporter to receive a question at a regular news conference in Beijing, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday war on the Korean peninsula will have no winner, after North Korea’s foreign minister said U.S. President Donald Trump had declared war on the North and that Pyongyang reserved the right to take countermeasures.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Beijing hopes that U.S. and North Korean politicians can realise that resorting to military means would never be a viable way out.

China also disapproved of the escalation of the war of words between the United States and North Korea, Lu told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

