China says will work with South Korea towards denuclearisation on Korean peninsula
November 1, 2017 / 1:53 AM / a day ago

China says will work with South Korea towards denuclearisation on Korean peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and South Korea will work towards denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

China and South Korea will continue to use diplomatic means to address the Korean peninsula issue, according to the statement.

The statement came following a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday between Lee Do-hoon, South Korea’s representative for six-party nuclear talks, and his Chinese counterpart, Kong Xuanyou.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Michael Perry

