BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that he appreciates his desire to resolve the North Korea issue politically, state media said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Speaking by telephone, Xi told Trump that he hopes all sides can show goodwill and avoid doing anything that may affect or interfere with the improving situation on the Korean peninsula, the report added.