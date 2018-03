WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, said on Tuesday that Washington would have to know far more before assessing North Korea’s reported willingness to hold talks with the United States on denuclearization.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Dan Coats testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Worldwide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Hope springs eternal, but we need to learn a lot more,” Coats told the U.S. Senate Armed Services hearing on “Worldwide Threats.”