France condemns latest North Korean missile launch

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Friday condemned the latest missile launch from North Korea, and reiterated its willingness to work with U.N. Security Council and European Union members to ensure the situation with North Korea did not worsen.

North Korea fired a second missile over Japan far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, deepening tensions after Pyongyang’s recent test of its sixth and most powerful nuclear bomb.

“Faced with this threat, France is ready to work - notably within the U.N. Security Council and the European Union - on strengthening measures that will help to allow the Pyongyang regime realise it has no interest in escalating the situation, and to help bring it back to the negotiating table,” a statement from the French Foreign Ministry said.