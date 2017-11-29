Germany summons North Korea's ambassador over missile test

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany strongly condemns North Korea’s latest ballistic missile test, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday, adding that he would summon North Korea’s ambassador.

People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

“North Korea has again breached international law. North Korea’s ruthless behaviour poses a huge threat to international security,” Gabriel said in a statement.

North Korea said on Wednesday it successfully tested a powerful new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that put the entire U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons.