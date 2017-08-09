Germany urges China, Russia to rein in North Korea

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday called on China and Russia to dissuade Pyongyang from pursuing policies that would lead to a military escalation on the Korean peninsula after North Korea said it was considering a missile strike on Guam.

“The goal of the German government is to avoid a further military escalation and to settle the conflict in the North Pacific peacefully,” said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

“China and Russia have a special responsibility to do everything they can to dissuade North Korea from a path of escalation,” she added.

Earlier North Korea said it was considering plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam after U.S. President Donald Trump told the North that any threat to his country would be met with “fire and fury”.