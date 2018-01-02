FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haley warns North Korea against another missile test
January 2, 2018 / 7:11 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Haley warns North Korea against another missile test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States is hearing reports that North Korea might be preparing for another missile test, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday, warning that it would necessitate tougher steps against Pyongyang.

“... (W)e hear reports that North Korea might be preparing for another missile test,” Haley told reporters at the United Nations in New York. “I hope that doesn’t happen. But if it does, we must bring even tougher measures to bear against the North Korean regime.”

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

