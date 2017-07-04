Japan PM - will ask China, Russia to play more constructive role on North Korea

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he plans to ask Chinese and Russian top leaders to play a more constructive role in dealing with the North Korea and its weapons development programme at this week's G20 summit in Germany.

Abe's comment comes after Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile from its western region into the sea off its east coast.

"Leaders of the world will gather at the G20 meeting. I would like to strongly call for solidarity of the international community on the North Korean issue," Abe told reporters.

"I'm also planning to ask (Chinese) President Xi Jinping and (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin to play a more constructive role."