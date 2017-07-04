FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Japan PM - will ask China, Russia to play more constructive role on North Korea
July 4, 2017 / 2:49 AM / a month ago

Japan PM - will ask China, Russia to play more constructive role on North Korea

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves from his office in Tokyo, Japan, July 3, 2017.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he plans to ask Chinese and Russian top leaders to play a more constructive role in dealing with the North Korea and its weapons development programme at this week's G20 summit in Germany.

Abe's comment comes after Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile from its western region into the sea off its east coast.

"Leaders of the world will gather at the G20 meeting. I would like to strongly call for solidarity of the international community on the North Korean issue," Abe told reporters.

"I'm also planning to ask (Chinese) President Xi Jinping and (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin to play a more constructive role."

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Lincoln Feast

