Japan PM Abe, Trump agree on need to take further North Korea action

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone and that they agreed on the need to take further action on North Korea in the wake of its most recent missile launch.

Abe told reporters that he praised Trump's commitment on North Korea and that he would make the utmost efforts to protect the Japanese public.

North Korea said on Saturday it had conducted another successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile that proved its ability to strike the U.S. mainland.