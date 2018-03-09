FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 1:08 AM / 2 days ago

Japan says North Korea must commit to abandoning nuclear development completely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said on Friday North Korea must commit to abandoning nuclear development completely in order for meaningful talks to take place with Pyongyang.

Japan's Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera attends a news conference at Defence Ministry in Tokyo, Japan August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Onodera was speaking after a South Korean official said U.S. President Donald Trump had expressed a willingness to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May. That came in response to Kim’s invitation to hold the first meeting between leaders of the United States and North Korea.

Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Paul Tait

