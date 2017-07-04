FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Japan says strongly protested North Korea missile launch
July 4, 2017 / 2:04 AM / a month ago

Japan says strongly protested North Korea missile launch

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference after the launch of a North Korean missile at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017.Toru Hanai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has protested sternly to North Korea after the reclusive state on Tuesday launched a ballistic missile, which flew about 40 minutes before likely splashing into Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japan's top government spokesman said.

"This launch of a ballistic missile ... is a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. North Korea's repeated provocations like this are absolutely unacceptable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

"We lodged a strong protest and condemned it."

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Lincoln Feast

