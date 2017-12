TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will impose additional sanctions on North Korea following repeated threats by Pyongyang’s missiles and nuclear programme, Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo, Japan August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan would freeze assets of 19 more North Korean institutions.