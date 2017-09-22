Japan calls North Korea's behaviour 'absolutely unacceptable'

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un makes a statement regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the U.N. general assembly, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 22, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that North Korea’s remarks and behaviour were “absolutely unacceptable” and provocative to regional and international security.

Suga was speaking after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to make U.S. President Donald Trump pay dearly for threatening to destroy his country, and after North Korea’s foreign minister was quoted as saying he believes the North could consider a hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific Ocean.

Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said the comment by North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho was utterly unacceptable.