Japan could legally intercept a Guam-bound North Korea missile - Kyodo
August 10, 2017 / 3:02 AM / 2 months ago

Japan could legally intercept a Guam-bound North Korea missile - Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan could legally intercept a North Korean missile headed towards Guam, Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said on Thursday in remarks reported by Kyodo news service.

Onodera told a lower house of parliament committee that Japan would be allowed to hit a missile headed towards the U.S. Pacific territory if it was judged to be an existential threat to Japan, Kyodo said. This is a reiteration of the Japanese government’s position.

Experts say Japan does not currently have the capability to shoot down a missile flying over its territory headed for Guam.

Reporting by William Mallard; Editing by Paul Tait

