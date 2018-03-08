FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 11:34 PM / in a day

South Korean officials deliver letter from Kim Jong Un to White House for Trump - CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A South Korean delegation on Thursday hand-delivered a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the White House for U.S. President Donald Trump, CNN reported, citing an unnamed foreign diplomatic source.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets members of the special delegation of South Korea's President in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 6, 2018. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

South Korea’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, will make an announcement on North Korea in the White House briefing room at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday (0000 GMT), White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

