France's Macron urges China, Russia to support North Korea sanctions
November 29, 2017 / 7:36 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

France's Macron urges China, Russia to support North Korea sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he was counting on U.N. Security Council members China and Russia to step up sanctions on North Korea after its latest missile test.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference at the French Embassy during the 5th African Union - European Union (AU-EU) summit in Abidjan, Ivory Coast November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

“I once again condemn with the greatest force the missile launch yesterday and now we must increase sanctions,” Macron told France 24 television.

“I am counting a lot in particular on China and Russia in order to take the most difficult and effective sanctions,” he added, speaking during an interview from Abidjan in Ivory Coast.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
