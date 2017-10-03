North Korea's leader needs to realise can't survive with nukes - Dunford

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The international community’s sanctions need to be strong enough to convince North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un that he cannot survive in power unless he gives up nuclear weapons, the top U.S. military officer said on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen in the past when the oil’s has been cut off, there’s been a change in Kim Jong Un’s behaviour. The fact is he needs economic resources external to the country to survive,” said Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.