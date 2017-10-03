FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea's leader needs to realise can't survive with nukes - Dunford
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
October 3, 2017 / 4:42 PM / 16 days ago

North Korea's leader needs to realise can't survive with nukes - Dunford

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The international community’s sanctions need to be strong enough to convince North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un that he cannot survive in power unless he gives up nuclear weapons, the top U.S. military officer said on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen in the past when the oil’s has been cut off, there’s been a change in Kim Jong Un’s behaviour. The fact is he needs economic resources external to the country to survive,” said Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

