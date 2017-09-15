May outraged at North Korea's 'reckless provocation' - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is “outraged” by North Korea’s firing of a missile that flew over northern Japan on Friday and Britain will keep pressing China to increase the pressure on the state, her spokesman said.

North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean, South Korean and Japanese officials said, deepening tension after Pyongyang’s recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb.

“The prime minister is outraged by North Korea’s continued reckless provocation and she strongly condemns the regime’s illegal tests,” the spokesman said.

“Our key focus now is continuing to press China to keep up the pressure on North Korea to change course.”