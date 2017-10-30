FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., South Korea, Japan urge North Korea to cease 'irresponsible' provocations
#World News
October 30, 2017 / 3:50 AM / in a day

U.S., South Korea, Japan urge North Korea to cease 'irresponsible' provocations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Senior defence officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan held trilateral talks and urged North Korea to walk away from its “destructive and reckless path” of weapons development, the U.S. military said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO - A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford hosted his South Korean and Japanese counterparts at the U.S. Pacific Command headquarters in Hawaii on Sunday to exchange views on North Korea’s recent long-range ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

“Together they called upon North Korea to refrain from irresponsible provocations that aggravate regional tensions, and to walk away from its destructive and reckless path of development,” the statement said.

Reporting by Soyoung Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
