FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's Moon says can never give up goal of denuclearising Korean peninsula
Sections
Featured
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Business
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
The Wider Image
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 10, 2018 / 1:34 AM / 2 days ago

South Korea's Moon says can never give up goal of denuclearising Korean peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday denuclearising the Korean peninsula is an aim that cannot be abandoned, but also that he did not want the immediate reunification of North and South Korea.

“The denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula the two Koreas agreed upon jointly (in the past) is our basic stance that will never be given up,” Moon said in an address during his New Year’s news conference.

North and South Korea agreed at their first formal talks in more than two years on Tuesday to resolve all inter-Korean matters through dialogue and to revive military talks to avert accidental conflict. Tensions have risen on the Korean peninsula over the North’s missile and nuclear weapons programmes.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Soyoung Kim in SEOUL; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.