U.S. made 'zero concessions' to get North Korea to seek talks - Pence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States made “zero concessions” and “consistently increased the pressure” on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to meet with Kim.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence listens to U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) speak about the mass shooting at a Florida high school in a national address from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

North Korea’s invitation for talks “is evidence that President Trump’s strategy to isolate the Kim regime is working,” Pence said in a statement released by the White House.