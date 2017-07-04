FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. believes North Korea tested an ICBM, Pentagon says
#World News
July 4, 2017 / 10:58 PM / a month ago

U.S. believes North Korea tested an ICBM, Pentagon says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has concluded that North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a Pentagon spokeswoman said on Tuesday, in a milestone for Pyongyang's missile program.

The U.S. military had initially assessed the missile to be only intermediate range. But Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that, after further reviewing the data, officials later believed it was likely an ICBM, with two different stages.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

