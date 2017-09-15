FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korea says goal is 'equilibrium' with U.S. after testing Hwasong-12 missile - KCNA
#World News
September 15, 2017 / 10:04 PM / in a month

N.Korea says goal is 'equilibrium' with U.S. after testing Hwasong-12 missile - KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s goal is reaching “equilibrium” of military force with the United States, its state agency said on Saturday, a day after its leader Kim Jong Un ordered the test of a medium-to-long range Hwasong-12 missile that flew over Japan into the Pacific Ocean.

“Our final goal is to establish the equilibrium of real force with the U.S. and make the U.S. rulers dare not talk about military option for the DPRK,” Kim was cited as saying in the report.

Pyongyang had fired its second missile over Japan in less than a month on Friday, prompting the United States to say it has military options to deal with the North, signalling its patience for diplomacy is wearing thin.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Reese

