Putin and Macron discuss North Korea's missile launch - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed North Korea’s latest missile launch, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.
Both leaders condemned Pyongyang’s “provocative” actions, which risk leading to “irreversible consequences”, the Kremlin said.
They agreed on the need for a diplomatic solution, including through resuming direct talks on North Korea, according to the statement.
