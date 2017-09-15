FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2017 / 12:58 PM / in a month

Putin and Macron discuss North Korea's missile launch - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed North Korea’s latest missile launch, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

Both leaders condemned Pyongyang’s “provocative” actions, which risk leading to “irreversible consequences”, the Kremlin said.

They agreed on the need for a diplomatic solution, including through resuming direct talks on North Korea, according to the statement.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

