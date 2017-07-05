FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korean nuclear problem can't be solved by force - Russian foreign minister
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 10:34 AM / a month ago

North Korean nuclear problem can't be solved by force - Russian foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and China oppose any attempt to resolve the North Korean crisis by force or by strangling North Korea economically, the Russian foreign minister said on Wednesday, commenting on rising tensions in the region after Pyongyang's latest missile test.

"The task of the denuclearisation of the entire Korean peninsula cannot and should not be used as a disguise for attempts to change North Korea's regime. This is our common position," Sergei Lavrov told a news conference.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

