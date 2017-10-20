FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow seeks support for Russia-Chinese roadmap on North Korea
#World News
October 20, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 5 days ago

Moscow seeks support for Russia-Chinese roadmap on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged world powers on Friday to get behind a joint Russian-Chinese roadmap for settling the crisis over North Korea’s weapons programme.

FILE PHOTO - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers remarks at a news conference at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S. September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Speaking at a conference on non-proliferation in Moscow, Lavrov said that the break-up of a deal on Iran’s nuclear programme would send an alarming message about international security mechanisms, and could impact the situation on the Korean peninsula.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
