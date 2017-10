MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree imposing restrictions on North Korea in order to comply with a United Nations Security Council resolution.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi, Russia October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The resolution, about special economic measures, was a response to Pyongyang’s missiles tests in late 2016.