Russia says not ready to strangle North Korea economically - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Friday that Russia was not ready to sign up to new sanctions on North Korea that would strangle the Asian country economically, the Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO - A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

He was also cited as saying that pressure on North Korea was approaching “a red line” and that U.S. security guarantees for North Korea could be the subject of talks between Pyongyang and the United States.