2 days ago
Russia's Lavrov says U.S.-North Korea rhetoric 'over the top'
#World News
August 11, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 2 days ago

Russia's Lavrov says U.S.-North Korea rhetoric 'over the top'

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian following their meeting in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that rhetoric from Washington and Pyongyang over North Korea's nuclear programme was now "going over the top", and said Moscow hopes common sense will eventually prevail.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on Friday, saying American weapons were "locked and loaded" as Pyongyang accused him of driving the Korean Peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

