Kremlin - Putin and Trump agreed to exchange information on North Korea
December 15, 2017 / 11:20 AM / a day ago

Kremlin - Putin and Trump agreed to exchange information on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump had agreed in a phone call to exchange information about North Korea and cooperate on possible initiatives to resolve a crisis around the Asian nation.

File photo: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Putin and Trump had also spoken about establishing contacts with North Korea.

The two men had also talked about improving dialogue between Russia and the United States, Peskov said.

The Kremlin earlier on Friday released a statement about the phone call between the two leaders.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
