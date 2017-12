MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow hopes that the United States and North Korea will start a dialogue, Russian state-run RIA news agency reported on Monday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov looks on at the start of two days of closed-door nuclear talks at the United Nations offices in Geneva October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

Ryabkov said Washington and Pyongyang should start actual talks instead of discussing conditions for such talks.