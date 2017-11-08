Moscow has never supported complete embargo on North Korea - RIA cites deputy FM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow has never supported the imposition of a complete embargo on North Korea, RIA news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov looks on at the start of two days of closed-door nuclear talks at the United Nations offices in Geneva October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

Ryabkov added that attempts by the United States to resolve all problems with sanctions were extremely alarming and that the crisis around North Korea would be addressed in President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

Ryabkov said there was no clarity when the meeting will take place, RIA reported. Russian officials have said Putin and Trump would meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Vietnam this week.